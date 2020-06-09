Gujarat’s COVID death toll climbs to 1,280, cases 20,574

Gandhinagar: With a mortality rate of 6.22 per cent and almost 30 fatalities daily since the start of this month, Gujarat’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 1,280 on Monday, while the tally of cases soared to 20,574.

Gujarat is recording almost 500 cases daily during the last five days. A week into June, 3,300 cases have been added. However, on Monday, the number was only 477.

The most worrying picture in this scenario is that although Ahmedabad’s contribution in the total positive cases is coming down from over 80 per cent to presently around 60 per cent, the death toll in the city seems to remain steady.

Another worrying aspect is that despite Ahmedabad’s positive cases remaining steady, at around 250 to 300 daily, the caseload is rising up in other cities like Surat, and Gandhinagar and in other districts like Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, and Aravali.

Health authorities conducted a total of 4,603 RT-PCR tests across the state to detect the 477 positive cases. The major contributor was Ahmedabad with 346, followed by Surat with 48, Vadodara with 35, Surendranagar with six, Sabarkantha and Jamnagar with five each, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Panchmahals and Junagadh with four each, Bhavnagar with three, Banaskantha, Bharuch, Navsari with two each and Mehsana, Kutch, Kheda, Gir-Somnath and Amreli with one case each.

Of the 31 fatalities on Monday, Ahmedabad accounted for the maximum at 24. Two patients each from Surat and Gandhinagar and one patient each from Sabarkantha, Panchmahals and Rajkot also succumbed.

Despite the share of corona positive cases from Ahmedabad having come down to 71.11 per cent, the death toll rate of the city remained the same, at 81.17 per cent. Till date, out of the total 1,280 deaths, 1,039 were reported from Ahmedabad, followed by 82 in Surat, 45 in Vadodara, 18 in Gandhinagar, 11 in Anand, 10 each in Panchmahals and Bhavnagar, and seven each in Aravalli, Patan and Mahesana.

On Monday, a total of 321 patients were discharged, taking the count to 13,964 so far.

Of the total cases, Ahmedabad continued to lead the state with 14,631, followed by Surat with 2,146, Vadodara with 1,328, Gandhinagar with 424, Bhavnagar with 296, Mahesana with 160, Banaskantha with 145, Rajkot with 131, Sabarkantha with 123, Aravalli with 119, Mahisagar with 116, Anand with 111, Panchmahals with 105, Patan with 103, Kutch and Kheda with 90 each, Jamnagar with 66, Botad with 60, Bharuch with 58, Surendranagar with 56 and Valsad with 55.

Health authorities has so far carried out a total of 2,56,289 tests in the state.

There are 5,330 active cases, out of which the condition of 5,271 is stable, whereas 59 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Right now, there are 2,10,438 people quarantined in the state at where 2,03,626 are home quarantined and 6,812 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

