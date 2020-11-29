Gujarat’s Covid tally reaches 2,08,278 with 1,564 new cases

Gandhinagar, Nov 29 : Gujarat reported 1,564 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the tally to 2,08,278, while the state’s death toll has mounted to 3,969 after 16 more patients have succumbed to the virus, health officials said.

Officials said that Ahmedabad reported 345 cases followed by Surat 278, Vadodara 171, Rajkot 149, Gandhinagar 58, Kheda 57, Mahesana 51, Surendranagar 40, Banaskantha 38, Jamnagar 35, Panchmahals 33, Patan 30, Junagadh and Bhavnagar with 29 each, Anand 28, Dahod 26, Kutch 22, Bharuch 20, Amreli and Sabarkantha with 18 each, Morbi and Mahisagar with 16 each, Aravalli 11, Gir-Somnath 9, Botad and Navsari with 8 each, Narmada 6, Tapi 5, Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar with 3 each and Valsad and Chotta Udepur with 2 cases each.

Out of the 16 fatalities, 11 died in Ahmedabad, 3 in Surat and 1 each in Bharuch and Kheda.

The overall death toll in Ahmedabad reached 2,044. Besides, Surat reported 899 fatalities, Vadodara 218, Rajkot 174, Gandhinagar 98, Bhavnagar 68, Patan 49, Jamnagar 34, 33 each in Kutch and Junagadh, Mahesana 33, Banaskantha 32, Amreli 27 and Gir-Somnath 25.

Gujarat’s mortality rate was stable at 1.90 per cent.

So far, the health authorities have conducted 77,59,739 tests in Gujarat. A total of 1,451 patients were discharged after recoveries on Sunday. Till now, 1,89,420 have been discharged in the state.

Out of a total tests carried out in the state, 75,51,461, have been found negative.

The total of active cases is around 15,000 with 14,889 active cases, out of which the condition of 14,803 is stable, whereas 86 critical patients are still on ventilator.

–IANS

amc/sdr/