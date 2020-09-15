Gujarat’s Covid tally rises to 1,16,345, death toll at 3,247

Gandhinagar, Sep 15 : Gujarat recorded 1,349 more coronavirus cases on Tuesday, sending its tally up to 1,16,345 while 17 more patients succumbed, taking the death toll to 3,247.

In September so far, Gujarat has added 19,910 new cases at a daily average of 1,327.

Meanwhile, 1,444 patients were discharged, taking the total cured to 96,79, while there are currently 16,389 active cases, out of which 96 critical patients are on ventilator.

Of Tuesday’s cases, new hotspot Surat was way ahead with 277, followed by Ahmedabad with 172, Rajkot with 141, Vadodara with 129 and Jamnagar with 123.

Patan had 45 new cases, Gandhinagar 43, Bhavnagar 38, Junagadh 35, Amreli 30, Panchmahals 29, Morbi 28, Banaskantha 24, Kutch and Mahisagar 19 each, Surendranagar 18, Dahod 17, Bharuch 16, Gir-Somnath 14, Botad 12, Kheda and Sabarkantha 10 each, Narmada and Navsari nine each, Valsad seven, Anand six, Porbandar five, Chotta Udepur, Devbhumi Dwarka and Tapi four each, Dang two and Aravalli one.

Five succumbed in Surat, four in Ahmedabad, three in Jamnagar, two in Vadodara and one each in Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Mahisagar.

Ahmedabad has seen 1,765 deaths so far, while 700 have died in Surat, 151 in Vadodara, 116 in Rajkot, 67 in Gandhinagar, 54 in Bhavnagar, 39 in Patan, 34 in Jamnagar, 31 in Kutch, 29 each in Mehsana and Junagadh, 24 in Aravalli, 21 in Amreli, 20 in Banaskantha, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 each in Gir-Somnath, Kheda and Anand, 15 in Morbi, 14 in Bharuch, 11 in Surendranagar and 10 in Valsad.

Health authorities have so far conducted 34,38,500 RT-PCR tests, while 7,43,429 people are quarantined – 7,42,928 at home and 501 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.