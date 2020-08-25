Gujarat’s Covid tally rises to 88,942, death toll at 2,930

Gandhinagar, Aug 25 : Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 1,096 new coronavirus cases to take its tally to 88,942, while its toll reached 2,930 with 20 more deaths.

During August so far, the state has seen 27,509 new cases, with the daily average well above the 1,000 mark.

A total of 1,011 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total to 71,261.

The state currently has 14,751 active cases, out of which 79 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Of the new cases, Surat, which has become the state’s worst-hit, recorded 250, while Ahmedabad saw 157 and Vadodara, whose figures have been steadily rising, saw 122.

Rajkot followed with 95 cases, Jamnagar 80, Bhavnagar 36, Gandhinagar 30, Panchmahals 29, Junagadh 28, Bharuch 26, Kutch 22, Gir-Somnath 19, Dahod and Mehsana with 17 each, Morbi and Patan 15 each, Amreli, Kheda, and Narmada 14 each, Banaskantha 11, Navsari, Sabarkantha, and Valsad nine each, Chhota Udepur, Porbandar, and Surendranagar eight each, Botad and Tapi seven each, Anand and Mahisagar six each, Aravalli five and Devbhumi Dwarka with three.

Of Tuesday’s deaths, seven were reported from Surat, four from Ahmedabad, two each in Amreli and Junagadh, and one each in Bhavnagar, Tapi, Rajkot, Vadodara and Gir-Somnath.

Ahmedabad leads with 1,697 deaths, followed by 607 in Surat, 122 in Vadodara, 75 in Rajkot, 50 in Gandhinagar, 39 in Bhavnagar, 35 in Patan, 26 in Mehsana, 24 in Aravalli, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 in Banaskantha, 15 in Kheda and Anand and 11 deaths in Bharuch.

However, Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down and is 3.29 per cent now.

Health authorities have conducted 18,91,775 RT-PCR tests so far, while there are 4,76,291 people in quarantine – 4,75,669 at home and 629 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.