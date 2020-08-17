Gujarat’s Covid toll crosses 2,800, tally nears 80K

Gandhinagar, Aug 17 : Gujarat’s Covid toll rose to 2,802 with 15 more deaths on Monday, while the state recorded 1,033 new cases to take its tally to 79,816.

Meanwhile, 1,083 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 62,579.

The state currently has 14,435 active cases, out of which 69 critical patients are still on ventilator.

In August so far, the state has recorded 18,383 cases, averaging a daily total of over 1,000.

Surat, which has become the new hub of the disease, saw 243 new cases on Monday, while Ahmedabad, the erstwhile hotspot, had 158 and Vadodara was third with 109.

Rajkot had 92 more cases, Jamnagar 44, Gandhinagar 32, Panchmahals and Bhavnagar 29 each, Amreli 28, Kutch 24, Morbi 22, Junagadh and Patan 21 each, Gir-Somnath 19, Mehsana 17, Bharuch 16, Dahod, Navsari, and Surendranagar 12 each, Kheda 11, Anand, Banaskantha, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Narmada nine each, Mahisagar and Porbandar eight each, Tapi, Valsad, and Sabarkantha five each, Botad and Aravalli four each, Chhota Udepur three, while four were from other states.

Ahmedabad, whose share in fatalities has fallen from above 80 per cent to below 60 per cent now, still leads the toll, with 1,667 deaths, followed by 558 in Surat, and 113 in Vadodara.

There also have been 64 deaths in Rajkot, 48 in Gandhinagar, 33 in Patan, 33 in Bhavnagar, 25 in Mehsana, 24 in Aravalli, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 in Banaskantha, 15 in Kheda, 14 in Anand and 11 in Bharuch.

Gujarat’s mortality rate is, however, coming down and is now at 3.51 per cent.

Health authorities have so far conducted 13,58,364 RT-PCR tests, while 5,02,132 people are under quarantine – 5,01,380 at home and 779 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.