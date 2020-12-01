Gujarat’s Covid toll crosses 4,000, tally continues to rise

Gandhinagar, Dec 1 : Gujarat’s coronavirus toll on Tuesday crossed the 4,000-mark with 15 fresh deaths taking it to 4,004, while the case tally rose to 2,11,257 with 1,477 new infections.

The state recorded the over 1,000 new fatalities in three months, as it had seen 3,000 deaths till August 30.

In November, Gujarat added 36,836 cases at an average of 1,228 cases daily.

A total of 1,547 more patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,92,368, while there are 14,885 active cases.

Ahmedabad stayed above the 300 level with 332 new cases, Surat saw 264, Vadodara 181, Rajkot 160 and Mehsana 67.

Gandhinagar had 64 cases, Kheda 48, Jamnagar 36, Banaskantha 29, Amreli 28, Kutch 23, Junagadh 22, Panchmahals, Mahisagar and Morbi 21 each, Bhavnagar and Sabarkantha 19 each, Dahod 18, Anand 16, Patan 14, Bharuch 13, Surendranagar 12, Narmada 11, Aravalli and Gir-Somnath seven each, Chotta Udepur and Navsari five each, Devbhumi Dwarka and Tapi four each and Botad, Porbandar, and Valsad with two each.

Ten deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, two from Surat and one each in Vadodara, Amreli and Patan.

Health authorities have conducted 78,94,467 tests, while 5,26,940 people are quarantined.

Source: IANS

