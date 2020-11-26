Gujarat’s daily corona tally rises to 1,560, 16 more deaths

Gandhinagar, Nov 26 : Gujarat on Thursday saw a new high in its daily coronavirus cases, at 1,560, taking its tally to 2,03,509, while the death toll rose to 3,922, with 16 more succumbing.

In November so far, the state has added 30,565 cases, at an average of 1,175 per day.

A total of 1,302 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,85,058, while there are 14,529 active cases presently.

Ahmedabad saw its daily tally remain over the 300 mark with 361 new cases, while Surat registered 289, Vadodara 180, Rajkot 138 and Gandhinagar 70.

Patan had 64, Jamnagar 45, Banaskantha 41, Mehsana 40, Panchmahals 29, Anand and Kheda 28 each, Mahisagar 26, Dahod 23, Kutch and Bharuch 21 each, Morbi, Amreli, and Sabarkantha 20 each, Surendranagar 17, Narmada 10, Bhavnagar eight, Gir-Somnath seven, Aravalli and Navsari six each, Devbhumi Dwarka, Chotta Udepur, and Tapi five each and Botad, Valsad, and Porbandar one each.

Twelve deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, three from Surat and one from Vadodara.

Health authorities have so far conducted 75,51,609 tests, while 5,05,648 people are quarantined.

Source: IANS

