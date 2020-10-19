Gujarat’s daily Covid tally comes down to three digits

Gandhinagar, Oct 20 : For the first time in three months, Gujarat’s daily coronavirus case tally fell below a thousand, with 996 cases detected on Monday, taking the total number to 1,60,722. The death toll rose to 3,646 with eight more deaths.

The last time Gujarat had reported a three-digit daily Covid tally was July 20 when 998 cases were detected.

In October, the state has added 22,147 cases, at average of 1,165 daily.

A total of 1,147 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total to 1,42,799, while there are 14,277 active cases, out of which 71 critical patients are on ventilator.

Surat saw 227 new cases, Ahmedabad 178 cases, Vadodara 112, Rajkot 83 and Jamnagar 66.

Gandhinagar followed with 40, Mehsana 32, Patan 26, Junagadh 23, Kutch 21, Amreli 18, Banaskantha 16, Surendranagar 15, Sabarkantha 14, Morbi 13, Gir-Somnath 12, Bharuch 11, Panchmahals 10, Narmada nine, Kheda, Mahisagar, and Navsari eight each, Anand seven, Dahod and Valsad six each, Devbhumi Dwarka and Tapi five each, Chotta Udepur and Botad four each and Aravalli three.

Three deaths each were reported from Ahmedabad and Surat, and two in Vadodara.

The total number of deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,876, while 828 have died in Surat, 206 in Vadodara, 155 in Rajkot, 86 in Gandhinagar, and 67 in Bhavnagar.

So far, 54,26,621 RT-PCR tests have been conducted in the state, while 5,44,943 people are under quarantine.

Source: IANS

