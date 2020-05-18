Gujarat’s total corona cases at 11,746; death toll 694

Gandhinagar: As the nation enters lockdown 4.0, Gujarat’s total coronavirus cases climbed to 11,746 and the death toll reached 694 with an addition of 366 fresh cases and 35 deaths registered on Monday.

Out of the state’s total positive cases found on Monday, Ahmedabad continued to lead with 263, followed by Surat at 33, Vadodara 22, Gandhinagar 12, Patan 7, Valsad 6 and Dahod and Bhavnagar with 4 each, Aravalli, Kutch and Junagadh reporting 3 cases each, Mahisagar 2 and Kheda, Rajkot, Surendranagar and Sabarkantha with one each.

With the one of highest mortality rate of 5.9, Gujarat’s death toll, rapidly climbing towards 700 with 694 deaths, is a worry for the health authorities. The month of May has been very grim for corona patients, as the state is reporting over 20 deaths daily. A total of 480 people, out of the total 694, have succumbed to the virus during these 18 days of May.

Monday saw yet another 35 patients succumbing to the dreaded virus, out of which Ahmedabad had the highest casualties at 31. Two males from Surat and one male each from Patan and Bharuch also succumbed to the virus. Out of the total 35 deceased, 13 patients did not have any co-morbidity.

Till date, out of the total 694 deaths, 555 people have died in Ahmedabad alone (almost 80 per cent), followed by 53 in Surat, 32 in Vadodara, 8 each in Bhavnagar and Anand and 6 each in Gandhinagar and Panchmahals.

On Monday, a total of 305 patients were discharged. Till now, total 4,804 patients have been discharged in the state.

Now nearing the 12,000 mark, the total number of positive cases in Gujarat has reached 11,746. Ahmedabad, continued to lead the state with maximum positive cases at 8,683, followed by Surat 1,127, Vadodara 682, Gandhinagar 180, Bhavnagar112, Banaskantha and Anand with 83 each, Aravalli 81, Rajkot 80, Mahesana 75, Panchmahals 71, Botad 56 and Mahisagar with 50.

Health authorities has so far carried out a total of 1,48,824 tests in the state, out of which 11,746 have been found positive and 1,37,078 negative.

There are 6,248 active cases, out of which the condition of 6,210 is stable, whereas 38 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Source: IANS

