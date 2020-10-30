Gujjar agitation: Internet services in five Jaipur tehsils suspended

Jaipur, Oct 30 : The Rajasthan government suspended Internet services in five tehsils of Jaipur district from 6 p.m. on Friday following the call given by the Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti for an an agitation from November 1.

In Jaipur division, the 2G/3G/4G data services, bulk SMS/MMS & social media through Internet (except voice calls & broadband Internet) have been suspended for 24 hours from 6 p.m. on Friday in Kotputli, Pawta, Shahpura, Viratnagar and Jamwa Ramgarh while Section 144 has been clamped in Dholpur.

The Bharatpur district collector has cancelled the leave of all employees and officers of the district till further orders and the state government has deployed around two dozen RAS officers in different districts to maintain law and order.

A total of 19 companies of security forces have been sent to Bharatpur, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur Rural area.

The state government had called a Cabinet Committee meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue with the Gujjar leaders who, however, refused to take part.

The government has fulfilled 3 major demands of the Gujjars, but the community leaders said it is not enough.

Vijay Bainsla, from the Gujjar Sangharsh Samiti speaking to IANS said there are around 55 lakh Gujjars in Rajasthan. What we are asking for is justice for the community. The Congress government specifically promised us jobs under the MBC quota in its manifesto. However, now we feel it is time to remind the ruling party of what it promised to us in the manifesto which is also the policy document for the government, he said.

Meanwhile, another segment of the Gujjars will be holding a discussion with government officials on their demands on Friday night, said another Gujjar leader Himmat Singh.

Bainsla, when asked if the Gujjars are split as one of the groups was approaching the state government, said, “If any group can help the community to attain what it is aiming for since the last many years, it is welcome. What we want is that the backlog of MBC reservation which counts to 35000 jobs should be cleared immediately.”

However, this time, we want it in writing and spirit or else we want the state government to make a public apology and say openly that “We are sorry for making a fake promise,” he added.

The government on Thursday sanctioned financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the Gujjar leaders who lost their lives in past Gujjar agitations. In another concession, 1252 candidates belonging to the Most Backward Classes who completed their probation will be given regular pay scale by the state government on completion of the probationary period, said the officials.

It was also decided to write to the Centre to include the provision related to reservation for the Backward Classes in the Ninth Schedule.

–IANS

arc/bg