Gulbarga Municipal Corporation results: JD(S), independents emerge as kingmaker

Gulbarga: The result for the 55 seats of the City Municipal Corporation elections held on September 3 has been announced on September 6.

Out of these 55 seats the Congress has bagged 26 seats while the ruling BJP in Karnataka has got 23 seats. Four candidates of Janata Dal (Secular) and two independent candidates are also elected in these elections.

In the last elections, Congress has captured 24 seats while this time it has added two more seats to its tally.

If the Janata Dal Secular’s four candidates and two independent candidates support the Congress then this party can lead and elect its mayor in the Gulbarga Municipal Corporation.

But if the Janata Dal secular four candidates support BJP then the latter can come to power in the Corporation.

It will be interesting to see what will be the stand of Janata Dal secular and independent candidates.

In the past, Congress was dominating City Municipal Corporation Gulbarga due to former minister Qamarul Islam.

The credit for the outstanding performance of Congress goes to Kaneez Fatima Qamarul Islam and other party leaders.