Gulbarga: Seven people of the same family die in a road accident

By Nihad AmaniPublished: 29th September 2020 9:36 am IST

Hyderabad: In an accident in the outskirts of Gulbarga—Karnataka seven people from the same family died on the spot on their way to a hospital in Gulbarga.

The accident deceased have been identied as Naseer Begum Suwaiq (27), Raqi Begum (50), Abida Begum (50), Maula Ali, Zaitoon, Shafiq and Munir.

The accident occurred on Septembet 27 when Naseer was taken to the Hospital in a car.

Both the vehicles overturned when the car hit a parked truck.

In the incident in Gulbarga a pregnant women also died after the postmortem it was known that she to be a mother of a son.

