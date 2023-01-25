Gulf countries condemn tearing up copy of Holy Quran in Netherlands

The Gulf countries expressed strong condemnation and denunciation of a far-right politician of the Netherlands tearing a copy of the Holy Quran.

On Monday, Edwin Wagensveld shared a video clip on his official Twitter page of him tearing the Quran in front of the parliament building in The Hague.

The video shows the Dutch police standing behind the politician without moving a finger. Wagensveld later burned the torn pages of the Quran in a frying pan.

Mensen die ons kennen en volgen, weten wij geven nooit op, wij laten ons niet intimideren door gewelds en doodsbedreigingen…….geen woorden maar daden. Na 2 keer eerder direct te zijn aangehouden en te hebben vastgezeten, was vandaag de derde keer scheepsrecht! pic.twitter.com/IXqEXaODcs — EWagensveld 👊🏻🇳🇱 VRIJHEID👊🏻 (@EWagensveld) January 22, 2023

Gulf countries condemn

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Kuwait on Tuesday condemned Wagensveld’s act.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the act as a provocative step to the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world.

The four countries foreign ministries affirmed their position calling for a need to respect religious symbols and sanctities, to avoid incitement and polarization at a time when the world needs to work together to spread the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة واستنكار المملكة العربية السعودية الشديدين، إقدام أحد المتطرفين في هولندا بتمزيق نسخة من المصحف الشريف في مدينة لاهاي الهولندية، في خطوة استفزازية لمشاعر ملايين المسلمين حول العالم. pic.twitter.com/v1Rcb9eqgM — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) January 24, 2023

بيان : قطر تدين وتستنكر سماح السلطات الهولندية بتمزيق نسخة من المصحف الشريف في مدينة لاهاي#الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/IYHHemvs5a — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) January 24, 2023

بيان معالي وزير الخارجية الشيخ سالم عبدالله الجابر الصباح بشأن إدانة وإستنكار دولة الكويت الشديدين من إقدام أحد المتطرفين في مدينة لاهاي في هولندا من تمزيق وحرق نسخة من المصحف الشريف.



البيان كاملاً: https://t.co/3kqkxGiWPd pic.twitter.com/wfqOcPh6hv — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) January 24, 2023

UAE strongly condemns burning of a copy of Holy Quran in the Netherlandshttps://t.co/epCSzWdXcm — وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي (@MoFAICUAE) January 24, 2023

GCC condemn

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Nayef Al-Hajraf, condemned the burning of the Holy Quran and affirmed its firm position calling on the international community to assume responsibility to stop such unacceptable actions.

GCC Secretary General Condemns and Denounces the Burning of the Holy Quran by an Extremist in the Hague, Kingdom of the Netherlands https://t.co/PyWk1iA6UR#GCC pic.twitter.com/mquxqjbiNB — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) January 24, 2023

This comes days after the far-right Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish hard-line party burned a copy of the Holy Quran near the Turkish embassy in the Swedish capital Stockholm under strict police protection on January 20.

This incident sparked widespread Gulf condemnations, amid intense popular calls for a comprehensive commercial boycott of Swedish goods.