Gulf Oil Lubricants ropes in Smriti Mandhana as brand ambassador

Gulf Oil Lubricants on Thursday roped in Indian Women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana as its brand ambassador. This is the first instance where a female cricketer will endorse the brand.

“Gulf Oil recognises that the dynamics of the automotive segment has evolved with more women playing a pivotal role in the decision-making process of vehicular purchase and its further maintenance.” the brand stressed. With Mandhana on board, Gulf Oil aims to attract the new developing customer landscape in the segment.

It is to be noted that the left-handed batter will join the likes of former India men’s captain, MS Dhoni, and allrounder Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador for Gulf oil. Speaking about the appointment, Mandhana said, “I am excited to be associated with Gulf Oil, an iconic lubricant brand that has earned the trust of Indian consumers over the years for its product quality and service.”

“Gulf, as a brand, has a long-standing association with performance sports and I am proud to be a part of the brand that has a great following among a young consumer base. I am thrilled to be joining MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya in the lineup and look forward to our journey together.” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of Marketing at Gulf Oil Lubricants, Amit Gheji said, “Smriti is a natural choice to represent the brand considering her achievements and wide appeal with the cricketing audience of our nation. The popularity and viewership of women’s cricket in India is expanding and we can only see it growing from here.”

“Together, we look forward to creating exciting campaigns that will help the brand get even closer to its consumers. We already have MS Dhoni and Hardik endorsing our brand and now with the addition of Smriti, we look forward to living our brand promise of ‘Together, we’re Unstoppable.” he added.