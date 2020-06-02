Gulf returnees battling with allergy due to quarantine stamping

Hyderabad: Gulf returnees are facing a lot of other problems, besides financial problem. The quarantine stamp applied to them is causing a severe allergic reaction to their hands. People are complaining burning sensation and irritation.

Mrs Afshan Jabeen who has returned from Gulf told that she arrived at Hyderabad from Sharjah through Air India flight on May 22. She said that she was in 7-day quarantine along with her mother in a hotel room. Then she was kept in home quarantine while stamping her hand. But soon she developed irritation and burning sensation in the skin where stamping was done. As she was in home quarantine she could not even visit any skin doctor. She is waiting for the officials who are supposed to come to check if she is at her home, so that she can show them the allergy she has developed and get permission from them to visit a doctor.

Narrating the woes of Gulf returnees, Mrs Jabeen said most of the gulf returnees have come on exit after quitting their jobs. They had already bore the expenses of tickets. In addition to that they were made to pay quarantine fee after coming here. Government has not yet announced any plan for their betterment.

There are many like Afshan, who are struggling with quarantine woes. But their struggle would not end even after quarantine period ends because they will face many other problems including financial problems.

Source: Siasat news

