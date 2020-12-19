Gulf workers demand Telangana govt to form welfare board to address their issues

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gulf Workers Joint Action Committee (JAC) in collaboration with National Workers Welfare Trust (NWWT) and Emigrants Welfare Forum (EWF) organized a ‘Gulf Bharosa Yathra’ (help and support tour for Gulf migrants) on Saturday.

A delegation members of Gulf JAC along with the migrant workers submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar and Mandal executive magistrate of Nirmal district demanding to form a Telangana Gulf Workers Welfare Board (Gulf Board) to address and resolve their issues.

Swadesh Parkipandla, president of Pravasi Mithra Labour Union said, “Thousands of migrant workers in Gulf countries are still suffering as their salaries are still not been paid by the respective companies. Even post-covid-19 lockdown, there is no legal aid in foreign labour courts provided by the centre and state government.”

The Gulf JAC demanded the state government to establish the welfare board for the welfare of less skilled and low paid workers keeping in view their living conditions in the Gulf countries.

Guggilla Ravi Goud, Convener of Gulf JAC and Aleem migrant workers union leader accompanied the delegation to the tehsildar office.