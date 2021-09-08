‘Gully Boy’ fame Vijay Varma in Varanasi for new project

By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 8th September 2021 7:25 pm IST
'Gully Boy' fame Vijay Varma in Varanasi for new project
Actor Vijay Varma (Instagram)

Mumbai: After finishing the shoot of ‘Darlings’, actor Vijay Varma is now in Varanasi for his new project.

On Wednesday, Vijay took to Instagram Story and posted a selfie of himself from the airplane where he was seen sporting a white T-shirt and a dapper chain combined with a Gully Gang mask.

“Off to a new start,” he captioned the image.

MS Education Academy

In another post, he shared a video informing his fans that he will be shooting for the project in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. However, Vijay has not revealed the name of his project.

Also Read
Neha, Tony Kakkar set to enter ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house as special guests

Apart from ‘Darlings’, Vijay also has ‘Fallen’ with Sonakshi Sinha and ‘Hurdang’ with Nushrratt Bharuchha and Sunny Kaushal in the pipeline.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button