Gulshan Devaiah: 2020 been challenging but very insightful

Mumbai, Dec 28 : Actor Gulshan Devaiah on Monday said 2020 has been a very challenging yet insightful year for him.

“My 2020 started with an anthology #ghoststories & ended with one #unpaused. In the middle came #afsos & #footfairy,” he tweeted, looking back at his year.

“With #fallen resuming shoot & #peddlers being announced for a release, it’s been a decent year professionally. Personally it’s been challenging but very insightful,” he added.

The actor made his debut with Anurag Kashyap’s 2011 release, “That Girl In Yellow Boots” and also appeared in the filmmaker’s 2015 co-production, “Hunterrr”. With Vasan Bala, he worked in “Peddlers” (2012) and “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota” (2018).

He was also seen in films like “Shaitan”, “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela”, “Hunterrr”, “A Death In The Gunj” and “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota”.

His last release was the OTT anthology “Unpaused”. He was seen in Raj and DK’s segment “Glitch”, with Saiyami Kher. He was also seen in the serial killer thriller “FootFairy”.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.