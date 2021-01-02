Gulshan Devaiah on ‘greatest fear for an actor’

Mumbai, Jan 2 : Actor Gulshan Devaiah says the greatest fear for an actor is to be forgotten and become irrelevant.

“The forgotten become irrelevant and that’s the greatest fear for an actor. This can be anybody’s reality. It’s a tough business. It kills the mind, breaks the spirit of people & yet we come flocking in the thousands. Best wishes to Mr Samir Khakhar & everyone else who’s an actor,” Gulshan tweeted on Saturday.

His post comes as a reaction to a post which stated that “Samir Khakhar who played the role of Khopdi in Nukkad is looking for work”.

Earlier, Gulshan shared that 2020 has been a very challenging yet insightful year for him.

“My 2020 started with an anthology #ghoststories & ended with one #unpaused. In the middle came #afsos & #footfairy,” he tweeted.

“With #fallen resuming shoot & #peddlers being announced for a release, it’s been a decent year professionally. Personally it’s been challenging but very insightful,” he added.

The actor made his debut with Anurag Kashyap’s 2011 release, “That Girl In Yellow Boots” and also starred in the filmmaker’s 2015 co-production, “Hunterrr”. With Vasan Bala, he worked in “Peddlers” (2012) and “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota” (2018).

He was also seen in films like “Shaitan”, “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela”, “Hunterrr”, “A Death In The Gunj” and “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota”.

His last release was the OTT anthology “Unpaused”. He was seen in Raj and DK’s segment “Glitch”, with Saiyami Kher. He was also seen in the serial killer thriller TV film “FootFairy” last year.

