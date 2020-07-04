Gulzar Hauz brought back to life

Hyderabad: Char-Su-Ka-Hauz which is popularly known as Gulzar Hauz is a fountain of four cardinal directions.

Constructed during the Qutb Shahi period it served as public as well as government space. Its location in the middle of the four arches made it more appealing.

(Photo: Laeeq)

The historic attraction was built with vast gardens but over the years its size was reduced. It had 12-sides which reduced to 8 sided. Now it is a circular structure.

The members of Lions Club of Hyderabad Petals took up renovation of the structure four months ago. ‘Hamara Charminar, hamari zimmedari’ is the slogan given by the members of the Lions Club of Hyderabad Petals. It took about four months to renovate the project.