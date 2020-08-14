Gun goes off as cash van guard slips in CP, no one injured

Gun goes off as cash van guard slips in CP, no one injured

New Delhi, Aug 13 : In a freak accident, shots were fired accidentally from the double-barrelled gun of a cash van security guard on Thursday after he slipped in the Connaught Place area, police said. However, no one was injured.

“At around 12 p.m., the cash van of Checkmate Security Agency had come to DLF Capital Point, BKS Marg to deposit cash in RBL Bank,” said DCP, New Delhi, Eish Singhal.

As the security guard, along with two more persons, moved towards the bank, the guard slipped as it was raining at that time and his gun (.12 bore) went off accidentally, he added.

However, the shots hit the wall and no one was injured in the incident, the DCP said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

