Gunfight breaks out at J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Sunday.

“Encounter has started at Hasanpora area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated.