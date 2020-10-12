Gunfight breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Srinagar

News Desk 1Published: 12th October 2020 9:13 am IST
Srinagar, Oct 12 : An encounter started between the terrorists and security forces in the Rambagh area of Srinagar district on Monday, officials said.

The gunfight took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Encounter has started at Rambagh area of Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job,” police said.

