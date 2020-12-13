Gunfight breaks out in J&K’s Poonch district

News Desk 1Updated: 13th December 2020 4:54 pm IST
Jammu, Dec 13 : An encounter broke out on Sunday between the terrorists and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, sources said.

The gunfight took place after the security forces cordoned off the Durgan area in Poonch and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

Sources said it is a group of terrorists, which had recently infiltrated from Pakistan and were headed to South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Sources also said the group comprises two Pakistanis and one local terrorist.

According to sources, this is an attempt by Pakistan to send terrorists in Kashmir to disturb the ongoing District Development Council elections.

