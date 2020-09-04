Gunfight breaks out in J&K’s Pulwama

By News Desk 1 Published: 4th September 2020 4:54 pm IST
Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Sep 4 : A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in North Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday. This is the second encounter in Kashmir in less than 12 hours.

The encounter started after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the Babhoora area in Pulwama on the basis of specific information about terrorists hiding there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under heavy fire that triggered the encounter.

“Encounter has started at Babhoora area of Pulwama. The police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

READ:  Assess liability of AGR dues in spectrum trading, SC tells DoT

Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district in which one army officer sustained injuries and one terrorist was killed. The encounter was still going on.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close