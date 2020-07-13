Gunfight on between terrorists and security forces in J-K

By Qayam Published: July 13, 2020, 9:48 am IST
Srinagar: An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, the police said.

The encounter started after security forces got a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Srigufwara area of Anantnag.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire triggering the encounter.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be holed up.

It is a joint operation by the police and the army.

“Encounter has started at Srigufwara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said in a statement.

Source: IANS
