Gunj Market at Malakpet sealed as three COVID-19 cases surface

Hyderabad: GHMC sealed Gunj Market located at Malakpet after two traders and one helper tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the reports, on Thursday, police and GHMC officials reached the market and asked everyone to close the shops immediately. To seal the market, barricades have been placed at the entrance.

Police picket deployed

After sealing the market, police picket has been deployed at the spot.

It may be mentioned that the decision to shut the market will impact the shop owners as they were expecting some business during the month of Ramadan.

Reason for sealing Gunj Market

Citing the reasons for the decision, a GHMC official said that people were violating the social distancing norm at the market and it is very close to Malakpet Red Zone.

