Gunmen abduct school students in Nigeria

Lagos, Feb 26 : Unidentified gunmen on Friday abducted scores of students after storming an all-girl school in Nigeria, an official said.

Abubakar Dauran, Zamfara State Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, who confirmed the information to reporters in the state capital of Gusau, said the gunmen abducted the female students of the Government Girls’ Secondary School (GGSS) at Jangebe town in the Talata Mafara local government area of the state, Xinhua reported.

He said the abductors invaded the town and took away the students at about 2 a.m. (local time).

“I can confirm now that we have sadly received the report on the abduction of the students of GGSS Jangebe,” he said.

“At this moment, I cannot say how many students were taken away by the gunmen,” the Commissioner said, adding that the abductors are now being pursued.

