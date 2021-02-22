Gunmen kill 3 policemen, abduct civilian in southeast Nigeria

By Mansoor|   Updated: 22nd February 2021 9:41 pm IST

Abuja: Three policemen were killed when gunmen attacked a zoological garden in southeast Nigeria, authorities said on Monday.

One civilian, identified as the managing director of the Ogba Zoological Gardens, in the southeastern state of Edo, was kidnapped in the attack on Sunday, police spokesperson Moses Nkombe said.

The three police officers were guarding the garden when they came attack, the spokesman told reporters in Benin City, the state capital.

No arrest has been made, and a police investigation is underway, Nkombe said. “Efforts are also underway to rescue the abductee.”

Source: ANI

