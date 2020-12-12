Gunner of Netaji Subhas Bose dies at 97 in Gurugram

News Desk 1Published: 13th December 2020 3:53 am IST
Gurugram, Dec 12 : Freedom fighter Jagram Yadav (97), the gunner of iconic revolutionary Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, died in Gurugram on Saturday morning.

Yadav died on Saturday morning at his residence in Sector 15, where he was staying with his two sons Colonel O.P. Yadav, Ashok Yadav and daughters Sushila and Omwati.

The freedom fighter was given a final farewell with full State honours by the office-bearers of the Freedom Military Successor Committee and the District Administrative Officers.

Successor committee Gurugram unit president Kapoor Singh Dalal and General Secretary Subedar Bijendra Singh Thakaran said that during World War II, Jagram had suffered bomb and bullet injuries but went on to walk to Burma (now Myanmar) inspired by Subhas Bose and the Indian National Army.

Several district administration officers, police and other were present during the last rites of the freedom fighter.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

