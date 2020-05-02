Gurcharan Singh blasts Rubika Liyaquat

Hyderabad: Sardar Gurcharan Singh Babbar, Editor-in-chief Qaumi Patrika, Daily Newspaper Group, in a recently released video, lashed out at Rubika Liyaquat, an Indian television anchor and journalist, for continuously targeting Tablighis and Muslims in her shows. He lamented that despite being a Muslim herself, she is making Muslims accused for coronavirus outbreak.

Working on agenda

Mr Singh asserted that she and her other two, three fellow anchors who are also Muslims, have made their agenda to abuse Muslims. Spreading hatred against Muslims across the country, they are working on some agenda, he noted.

Who’s behind the agenda

Mr Singh observed that if an analysis is done over her anchoring during the past three months, it would be proved that she is trying to divide the country. He stressed the need for an enquiry to look into who is behind the agenda, because he believed that Rubika and her likes are not doing that on their own. There must be some dividing force behind them, he believed.

Taking a dig at Rubika, Singh asked her if she doesn’t have any other work except to demonise Muslims? Doesn’t she have other news stories to cover? Is there no other issue in the country other than Muslims, he blasted.

This must be stopped

Condemning the targeting of Muslims in general and Tablighis in particular, Mr Singh opined that this should be immediately stopped. He said, “this country belongs to all… you are spreading hatred in the country, which got freedom after so many sacrifices, by targeting a particular community.”

