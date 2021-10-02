Gurgaon: Bharat Mata Vahini allegedly attempting to disrupt namaz

By Sameer|   Published: 2nd October 2021 11:05 am IST
Prayer- Namaz
Photo: AFP

Gurgaon: The members of a group ‘Bharat Mata Vahini’ are allegedly making an attempt to disturb the communal harmony in Gurgaon.

According to a report published in Indian Express, a citizens’ forum Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch (GNEM) has alleged that Bharat Mata Vahini members are trying to disrupt namaz by raising slogans at the prayer sites.

In a letter, GNEM members have urged the police commissioner to take appropriate action. They have also met the deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) in this regard.

Founding member of GNEM Altaf Ahmad alleged that Bharat Mata Vahini members are not only appearing at the prayers sites on Fridays but also raising slogans with an intention to disturb communal harmony.  

Ahmad further said that earlier, an FIR was also registered against the group. However, the group members are continuing their activities to disturb communal harmony.

Meanwhile, DCP (Headquarters) Astha Modi has said that a necessary police force will be deployed at prayer sites to maintain peace.

