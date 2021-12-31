Gurgaon: Right-wing groups protest against arrest of Kalicharan

Right-wing groups in Gurgaon are protesting the arrest of religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj, who was arrested by Chhattisgarh Police over his remarks on Mahatma Gandhi.

The protesters are demanding his immediate release amid slogans of “Nathuram Godse amar rahe”.

It is the same group that has been spearheading protests against Friday prayers in open spaces in Gurgaon.

On Thursday, Chhattisgarh Police arrested Kalicharan from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh over his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. Later, a court sent him to police remand for two days.

In the court premises too, the supporters of the religious leader expressed solidarity with him by raising slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

During the conclusion of the two-day ‘dharma sansad’ (religious parliament) in Raipur on Sunday evening, the seer had allegedly used abusive words against the Father of the Nation and asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.

Arrest led to slugfest between MP, Chhattisgarh govts

The arrest of Kalicharan Maharaj, however, led to a slugfest between the BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh and the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra claimed the action was a violation of the inter-state protocol, a charge denied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who asked Mishra whether he was happy or sad with the arrest of the person who “abused” Mahatma Gandhi.

Baghel also said that action will be taken against those using abusive language against the Father of the Nation, who gave the message of peace and non-violence to the world.

With inputs from agencies