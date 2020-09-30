Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee test Covid positive

By News Desk 1Updated: 30th September 2020 5:16 pm IST
Mumbai, Sep 30 : Star couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have contracted the Coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Gurmeet took to Twitter and announced that he along with his wife tested Covid positive. The couple is currently in home isolation.

“My wife Debina and I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home,” Gurmeet tweeted.

The actor also requested that those who had in the proximity of either him or his wife in recent times should take proper care of themselves.

“We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care. Thank you all for your love and support,” he added.

Gurmeet recently visited Jaipur to complete the shoot of his film, “The Wife”.

