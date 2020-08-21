Gurmeet Choudhary launches his YouTube channel

Mumbai, Aug 21 : Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has launched his YouTube channel. The channel will have videos featuring him, giving a quirky take on various aspects of his life.

Being a martial artist and a fitness enthusiast, videos that Gurmeet will share will include tips on health and fitness. He will also share aspects of his life including cooking and recipes, filmmaking, and what a day in his life looks like — all with a touch of humour.

He will also be sharing a pro tip at the end of each video called ‘Guru Gyaan’.

“I’m really excited to show a different side of me that my fans haven’t had the chance to see before. My primary reason to launch a YouTube channel is to give my fans access to my long videos which isn’t available on other platforms,” he said.

“I really want to connect with my fans and keep them entertained, while keeping them informed at the same time. It is going to be a quirky take on how I deal with all aspects of my life be it cooking, fitness, filmmaking, and everything else I do. I am looking forward to having my fans get to know me better,” added the “Ramayan” actor.

Gurmeet is currently shooting an urban horror film titled “The Wife” in Jaipur.

