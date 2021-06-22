Gurugram: 19-year-old college student beaten to death

Gurugram: Gurugram police have arrested four persons for allegedly thrashing a 19-year-old college student to death over his relationship with a girl, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Narender alias Nitin, a resident of Naharpur Rupa village.

An altercation over Nitin’s relationship with a girl is said to be the motive behind the killing, the police said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kultaj, Pradeep, Maan Singh alias Monu, and Varun, all residents of Gurugram.

The victim’s mother, Kamlesh, stated in her police complaint that his son was called to the Greenwood City in Sector 45 by the girl’s cousin named Varun on Sunday. When Nitin reached there, Varun, along 8-9 other persons, brutally thrashed him with sticks before fleeing from the spot.

“We found him lying unconscious in the Sector 45 area with the help of his phone location, which Nitin had shared with his brother-in-law. He was taken to a hospital, but he died during treatment on Sunday evening,” she told the police.

“The accused persons have been arrested by a team of Sector 40 police station following a tip-off. They will be produced before a local court for further legal proceeding,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (Crime), told IANS.