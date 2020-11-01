Gurugram: 2 killed, 10 injured in road mishap

Gurugram, Nov 1 : Two persons were killed and 10 others, including two minors and a toddler were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a three wheeler on the Sohna-Ballabhgarh road near Gurugram on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the accident occured near Mandawar village at around 4:30 p.m. The deceased have been identified as Shoaib of Palwal and Safi of Nuh district.

Police said that the car was heading towards Ballabhgarh from Sohna while the three wheeler was coming from Ballabhgarh towards Sohna. Both the vehicles collided each other from the front.

“The three wheeler was full of passengers. However, none of the occupants of the car was hurt in the accident. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the Sohna General hospital mortuary for an autopsy. While the injured were referred to Gurugram’s civil hospital for further treatment,” said a police officer.

The injured have been identified as Ramkumar (24) of Faridabad, Pinky (23) of Punhana in Nuh, 2-year-old Annu, Ravi (25), Kabia (12), Zafaruddin (20), Ajit, Rama (40), Kushan (12) and Krishan (18).

Cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained. Further probe is on, police added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.