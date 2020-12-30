Gurugram: 4,000 police personnel deployed on New Year’s Eve

Gurugram, Dec 30 : Around 4,000 police personnel have been deployed in Gurugram on the New Year’s Eve, with special traffic arrangements made to regulate movement of revellers, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an advisory issued by the Gurugram police via social media platforms, the 4,000 cops along with additional police force who are equipped with necessary security gear have been deployed across the city.

They have also informed about restrictions on traffic, parking and security, among others.

Also, Traffic police will be present at various places to facilitate movement of revellers. Road closures will also be reflected on Google Maps.

To ensure safety across the district, the Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Assistant Police Commissioners (ACPs), Station House Officers (SHOs), Crime Branch in-charges and Traffic police in-charges have also been deployed.

Besides, the special police forces which include Counter Assault, Police Riders, Police PCR, Intelligence Teams, Cranes, Fire Brigade and Ambulance Police Teams have also been deployed.

“Like every year new year celebrations would be organised across the district’s hotels, clubs, restaurants and malls and so to avoid any untoward incident we have intensified the security across the district. The special forces will keep an eye on anti-social elements,” said Gurugram Police Commissioner K. K. Rao.

Moreover, police checkpoints have also been put up at Chakkarpur Road, Bristol Chowk, Sikanderpur, Iffco Chowk and Weston Hotel T-Point.

In addition to the 71 police points setup in Gurugram, 42 security checkpoints have been erected on the district’s borders and crowded places. The police force will also be deployed till the end of the New Year celebrations.

“Safety of women has always been a priority of the Gurugram Police. Nearly all women policemen in Gurugram have been deployed at various places on this occasion, as well as the Durga Shakti Rapid Action Force have been specially deployed around the venue,” Rao said.

Besides this, special arrangements have been made related to traffic movements. Sahara Mall, Vipul Agora Building, DT City Centre, Metropolitan Mall, JMD Mall, Ambience Mall, KOD Sector-29, Sector-29 Huda Ground, Galleria Market, DLF South Point Mall, Good Earth Mall, Cyber Hub, Sahara Grace an additional police forces will be stationed here.

Also, these locations will remain closed for vehicular traffic.

“Expecting heavy footfall on December 31 and January 1, the Gurugram Police issued guidelines for parking of vehicles.”

Some parking spaces are available at Leisure valley ground Sector-29, Sector-29 market, in front of Weston hotel in Sector-29 and Cyber hub parking,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

Police have also asked commuters to park their vehicles at the designated parking spots only.

“Additional police forces including traffic police will be deployed on MG Road and nearby locations for vehicle movements. In case of heavy traffic volume the traffic can be diverted on alternative routes,” Boken said.

“Police forces deployed will be inspected from time to time by the ACP rank officers and proper police support will be provided in every situation. Also, the Special Police Squad of the Gurugram Police has been stationed on the M.G. Road,” he added.

