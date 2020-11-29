Gurugram adds 479 fresh Covid cases, tally at 49,098

Gurugram, Nov 29 : Gurugram on Sunday reported 479 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 49,098, health officials said.

As many as five more patients have succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 288.

There are 6,610 active Covid patients with overall 42,650 people having recovered from the infection, including 681 on Sunday.

The Health department said that of the 288 deaths, 220 have died due to co-morbidities.

As per the data released by the Health department, the number of Covid-19 infections rose again in the last one month.

“We are registering more than 500 cases from the last one month which is a matter of concern for us. We are working hard to contain the spread of Covid-19 to limited places. People need to follow the Covid guidelines and maintain social-distancing norms,” said Gurugram Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Virender Yadav.

A majority of coronavirus cases have been reported from containment zones where the situation remains precarious, a Gurugram Health official added.

In view of the rising Covid cases, the Health department has advised people to undergo home isolation.

It has been observed that 90 per cent of corona-infected patients may recover from it if they followed necessary guidelines of the Health department, Yadav said.

Covid testing has been increased in the district. An intensive testing campaign is also being conducted in Gurugram to control the spread of the infection,” Yadav added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.