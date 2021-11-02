Gurugram admin cancels Namaz permission at 8 designated places

Gurugram: Due to the objection by local people and various Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) the district administration of Gurugram on Tuesday cancelled permission to offer Namaz at 8 designated places.



These locations include Bengali Basti Sector-49, V-Block DLF-III, Surat Nagar Phase-1, Outside Khedi Majra village, on Dwarka Expressway near Daulatabad village, Sector-68 near village Ramgarh, Near DLF Square Tower and village Rampur to Nakhdola Road.



Apart from this, a committee has also been constituted by the Deputy Commissioner Gurugram to identify the places to offer Namaz, in which Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), members of Hindu/Muslim organization and other social organizations have been included.



After talking to all the parties, this committee will decide which places will be used to offer Namaz in the future ensuring that local people do not face any problem.



This committee will also ensure that Namaz is not offered on any road or public place. Also, local people do not have any objection to identifying a place for Namaz.



“Namaz can be offered only at Idgah, Masjid or designated places. Due to the decision taken by the committee in this matter, the brotherhood and social harmony of both the organizations should be maintained for which the district administration is committed. For this the cooperation of both the organizations is also required,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.



Both organizations are bound to maintain law and order. Consent from the administration is necessary for Namaz in any public and open place.



“Special security arrangements have been made by the Gurugram Police in this regard and the police are keeping a vigil,” Boken said.



