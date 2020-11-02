Gurugram court grants anticipatory bail to RTI activist in rape case after terming it consensual

Gurugram, Nov 2 : A fast track court in Gurugram on Monday granted anticipatory bail to a 68-year-old RTI activist accused of rape.

The court observed that the act appeared to be part of a consensual relationship between the accused and the prosecutrix and took place at her own will after the culprit promised to marry her.

This brought huge relief to Om Prakash Kataria, who is an RTI activist.

A case in this regard had been registered at the women’s police station (west) under relevant sections of the IPC, including rape on October 29. The accused was since then at large, the police had said.

A court of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ), Raj Gupta, while allowing the bail plea observed that the woman at the time of this offence was aged 45 years and thus, matured in age and mental makeup.

“The court observed that as it prima facie appears to be a case of consensual physical relations and in court opinion, it is a fit case to grant benefit of interim anticipatory bail to the applicant. Hence, the applicant is admitted to interim bail till 10.11.20,” the order said.

Earlier, the woman had alleged in her police complaint that she was raped by an RTI activist on the pretext of marriage at multiple locations. The accused reportedly took undue advantage of the woman’s emotions and raped her multiple times.

