Gurugram DC launches ‘Soch Gurugram’ portal for development

Gurugram, Dec 11 : Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri on Friday launched ‘Soch Gurugram’ portal to consider the ideas of the people to reform Gurugram.

Under this initiative, the residents can send their thoughts or ideas to an email id ‘contact@sochgurugram.in’ provided by the administration.

During the event, Khatri said Gurugram residents have got a platform through which they can contribute to development in Gurugram by uploading your new ideas on the portal.

“On this platform, citizens of Gurugram can share their views about the development of the district or improving the facilities. These ideas can be on topics related to effective and better policing, health, education, sports, traffic management, employment opportunities, waste and water management, sanitation, environment, employment, urban and rural areas, technology etc,” Khatri told IANS.

Khatri further urged the city’s residents to share new ideas with the district administration through this platform and play an innovator role towards the development of the district.

The district administration will recognise these new ideas coming from the residents and these new ideas or views will be screened by a team of citizens from among the residents and see how many of our ideas or ideas can be implemented.

“An innovative idea on the portal will be studied and scrutinised by different teams of experts selected from the citizens. At present, 7-8 experts working in different companies have been included in these teams and their number can be increased as per requirements,” he said.

Khatri asserted that in Gurugram a number of multinational companies operate here. Corporate offices of most of the world’s Fortune-500 companies are established in Gurugram. Many professionals also live and work here and we need to leverage this potential for the benefit of Gurugram. He expressed hope that this initiative and platform will help in leveraging the power of ideas of people in Gurugram.

“The administration will implement those ideas on the ground and will remain for the long term. So, people will see the result of this new campaign themselves,” Khatri said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.