Gurugram: DTCP to organise awareness camps on land schemes

Gurugram, June 10 : To stop illegal constructions on agricultural land in Gurugram, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) will soon organise camps in rural areas to make landowners aware about the various schemes for development of land and real estate.

DTCP officials said they took immediate actions against violators who developed farmhouses and colonies without any permission or licence from the department.

“We are going to hold camps in rural areas and want to inform the landowners that instead of developing illegal colonies, farmhouses they should take advantage of the recently announced farmhouse policy and develop property legally,” said RS Batth, district town planner, Gurugram.

He said the department will also take action against more such colonisers in and around Sohna and Bhondsi where farmhouses are being developed illegally.

On Monday, the DTCP demolished two unauthorised colonies that were being developed illegal farmhouses at Kiranki village, near Vatika resort in Sohna.

The two new farmhouse colonies were being developed in Kiranki and notices were earlier issued to landowners.

The officials said that around 60 acres of land was being converted into farmhouse colonies without any permission or licence from the department.

The violators had developed a large road network, boundary walls which were demolished during the drive by the DTCP officials and in presence of 150 cops with the help of five earth moving machines.