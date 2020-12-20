Gurugram: Eight injured in clash over property dispute

By IANS|   Published: 21st December 2020 1:32 am IST
Gurugram, Dec 20 : Eight persons were injured when a clash erupted between two groups over a property dispute here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at around 1.15 pm at Sacholi village near the Bombay highway of Sohna block.

Police said that one person identified as Imtiaz, a former sarpanch of Nunina village in Sohna, had sustained bullet injuries, while the other injured persons were identified as Ravinder, Gaurav, Kulbir, Ashish, Priyanka, Vishal and Aakash.

According to police, at least 7-8 vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

Some gunshots were also fired during the clash. However, it is not yet clear who had opened the fire.

Sources said that Priyanka, wife of Vishal owns around 12-13 acre land in the village which Imtiaz had taken on lease.

Later, it was discovered that Imtiaz has transferred Rs 1 crore to Priyanka’s account to buy the land.

Suresh Chander, SHO of Sadar police station, Sohna, said: “Soon after the incident, police teams reached the spot and rushed the victims to the hospitals. The statements into the matter are yet to be recorded.”

Further, probe is on.

