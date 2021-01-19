Gurugram: Farmers to hold tractor rally ‘rehearsal’ on Wednesday

Gurugram, Jan 19 : The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha in Gurugram has announced that they will conduct a tractor rally ‘rehearsal’ in Gurugram on Wednesday ahead of Republic Day, in support of the farmers’ protests against the three farm laws.

SKM president Chaudhary Santokh Singh said that on Wednesday the rehearsal of the tractor rally will begin from the Bajghera flyover and will end at the protest site on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

About 100 tractors will take part in the rehearsal. All tractors will have Morcha members present and will carry the national flag.

“The central government is aware of the flaws in the agricultural laws but is not ready to accept its mistake and is continuously harassing the innocent farmers at several borders of the national capital. The government must let go of its arrogant behaviour and roll back the black laws,” Singh said.

He said that on January 26, the farmers will join Republic Day by affixing the tricolour in front of their tractors and will proceed towards the national capital if permitted.

The protesting farmers said that it will be good if the Centre repeals the farm laws immediately, because the farmer movement has become a mass movement and people of other classes have also started supporting the farmers.

