Gurugram: Fire breaks out at Manesar factory, no casualties reported

Gurugram, Oct 30 : A fire broke out in a factory at Sector-3 in Manesar. However, no casualties were reported, fire department officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night. The fire was brought under control in three hours. A call of fire was received at around 7.15 p.m. after which 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Over a dozen fire tenders were pressed into service after the fire was reported at Meenakshi Polimers Pvt Ltd, manufacturer of seat covers located at Manesar’s Sector-3.

Fire department officer said few workers were present when the fire broke out at the company premises but were safe.

A large number of products were gutted in fire. Exact cost of damage has not been determined yet.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

“The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. We suspect that short-circuit could be a cause of the incident but it will be cleared after a detailed investigations,” said Sukhbir Singh, fire station officer, Manesar.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.