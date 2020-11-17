Gurugram hospitals to reserve beds for Covid patients

Gurugram (Haryana), Nov 16 : In wake of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Gurugram district, the district administration on Monday ordered all private and public hospitals to reserve 50 per cent of the beds for General Category and 75 per cent beds in ICU/ventilators for Covid-19 patients. All the hospitals were also ordered to reserve ICU and ventilator facilities for Covid-19 patients in Gurugram.

Moreover, the data pertaining to availability of beds will be uploaded on the platform ‘onemapggm.gmda.gov.in’ of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) by all hospitals.

The order was issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and sub-section-2 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

“We have asked all the hospitals to provide services, including human resources and logistics that is, doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, ICU, ambulances, etc. Apart from this, information about the number of patients and beds available, etc. will be updated on a daily basis on the GMDA platform,” the order said.

The Gurugram district on Monday recorded 546 fresh coronavirus cases. Three deaths were also reported from the city taking the district’s Covid-toll to 244, the officials added.

The Covid-19 tally in Gurugram has now risen to 39,933 according to the official daily health release. On Monday, there are overall 5,749 active Covid-19 cases of which 33,940 have recovered, including 784 persons.

The Health department said of the 244 deaths, 189 died of co-morbidities and the remaining 55 without co-morbidities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.