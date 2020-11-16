Gurugram hospitals told to reserve 50% beds for Covid patients

Gurugram, Nov 16 : In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the district, the Gurugram administration on Monday asked all private and public hospitals to reserve 50 per cent beds in general category and 75 per cent beds in ICU for Covid-19 patients.

Moreover, the data of available beds will have to be uploaded on the platform onemapggm.gmda.gov.in of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) by the hospitals.

The order was issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and sub-section 2 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

“We have asked all the hospitals to provide services, including human resources and logistics like doctors, paramedical staff, medicine, ICU, ambulance etc. Apart from this, information about the number of patients and available beds etc. will have to be updated on a daily basis on the GMDA platform,” the order said.

Gurugram on Monday recorded 546 fresh coronavirus cases, while three deaths mounted the district’s death toll to 244, officials said.

The Covid-19 tally in Gurugram has now risen to 39,933, according to the official daily health bulletin. The district has 5,749 active cases.

A total of 33,940 people have been cured and discharged, including 784 on Monday.

The health department said that out of the 244 deaths, 189 died due to comorbidities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.