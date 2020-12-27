Gurugram logs less than 100 daily new Covid cases for 3 consecutive days

Gurugram, Dec 27 : Gurugram has reported less than 100 new Covid-19 cases for the last three days in a row, health oficials said on Sunday.

Joining many states across the country who have been struggling hard to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the local administration in Gurugram is also leaving no stone unturned to curb the disease.

The district on Sunday reported 71 Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 56,459, while the death toll has touched 342.

The figures of Covid active patients stood at 1,059. As many as 146 patients have been discharged after recoveries on Sunday.

As per the data of the health department the Covid-19 cases have decreased in the last one week and only 3 people lost their lives due to the infections during the week.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 527 people have undergone Rapid Antigen Tests in the district, the report of which is yet to come soon.

The district health officials said the reason behind decreasing in cases is that people have started following the Covid-19 guideline.

“Number of Covid cases have been decreasing across the district. Our teams are visiting each and every household to scan health of every person. I appealed to the residents to follow the rules and not to leave their houses unnecessarily. People must not come on the streets unless it is very important and try to work from home. The people must be under the seriousness of the Covid-19 disease,” said Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Gurugram.

The district administration has already deployed a special task force to monitor the Covid patients and their respective family members.

All arrangements, be it isolation facilities or sample testing and admission of severely infected patients have been ensured. No corona infected patient will have difficulty in getting any kind of treatment, the officials added.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.