Gurugram makes action plan to curb air pollution

Gurugram, Sep 29 : The Gurugram administration has finally come up with an action plan aimed to combat air pollution in the district.

Under the action plan, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) offices will form separate teams to keep a check on waste-burning and other causes of air pollution.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri has directed all departments and agencies concerned to keep a tab on violations. The plan will be implemented in coordination with all concerned agencies in the next four months.

The DC said that the number of pollution-measuring instruments and equipment has been increased in the district.

“Earlier, pollution-measuring devices were installed at only two places — Vikas Sadan near the Rajiv Chowk and Manesar in Gurugram. Now, two new devices have been installed at Gurugram University in Sector 51 and Terry campus on the Faridabad-Gurugram Road.”

“Special teams of MCG and HSPCB will be designated to monitor violations of the order. We will direct them to take immediate action if any particular area shows a spike in air pollution,” Khatri said.

Speaking about the action plan, HSPCB Regional Officer Kuldeep Singh said: “The potential air pollution hotspots have been identified in the district and will be focused on during checking.”

An HSPCB team will keep an eye on areas like Udyog Vihar Phase 1 to 5, District Industry Centre in Sector 18, Industrial Area in Sector 37, IMT Manesar, Baharampur, Begumpur Khatola, and industrial units installed outside designated industrial areas.

“In case of violation of emission norms, action will be taken against such unit as per the law,” Singh said, adding that the team will ensure industries install air pollution control equipment and that it is operational,” the HSPCB officer said.

Water would be sprayed to prevent dirt on the roads and city roads cleaned periodically. Various government agencies like the NHAI, MCG, HSVP, PWD, DTP and

Haryana State Road Development Corporation have been roped in for this purpose.

Traffic Police would check pollution certificates of all vehicles, for which 18 places have been designated in the city.

“A command and control centre will be set up at the Police Commissioner’s office. If any vehicle is found violating traffic and pollution rules, it will be challaned,” said Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.